Mary Bedford joined Love Island last night as one of the twelve additions for Casa Amor. Photo: ITV

Born in Wakefield but living in Leeds, the 22-year-old entered the villa last night as one of the twelve new girls joining the boys at Casa Amor.

Previously studying fashion for two years at Leeds College of Art, Mary was recruited as a model at the age of 15 before pursuing it full time two years ago.

Mary also has her own YouTube channel with over one thousand subscribers where she posts make-up and clothing hauls for her followers.

In yesterday's episode, the heat was turned up as she along with eleven other girls joined the boys in the new villa, with the current couples being split up for the course of the next week.

Each villa was joined by a new set of boys and girls, the new additions being used to test the strength of the current relationships on the island.

Previously rumoured to be tied with ex-Love Islander Chris Hughes after photos of them in a restaurant together emerged last year, Mary has now set her eyes on Liam, saying:

"He's just beautiful, He's 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. He's perfect."

"If I go in there and I really like Liam I'll have to step on Millie's toes."

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.