Red Nose Day is only a few short weeks away, with fundraising packs now available on the Comic Relief website.

The charity has released a new set of red noses to raise money in the run-up to the big day, with other merchandise also available for those running any charity events.

Comic Relief photo of Kate Garraway supporting Red Nose Day 2022 by wearing a t-shirt which features designs from 11 artists, available in-store and online at tkmaxx.com to raise money for Comic Relief. Photo: Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Red Nose Day.

When is Red Nose Day this year?

This year Red Nose Day falls on Friday 18 March.

All day individuals, schools and organisations will raise money for charity through dressing up and attempting various fun activities.

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is a charity day that raises money to prevent child poverty in the UK and across the world.

Celebrities attempt various comedic tasks and events to raise money, as well as schools and workplaces offering 'dress-up' days for a small donation to further raise funds.

When was the first Red Nose Day?

Comic Relief was first founded by Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis in 1985 to combat famine in Ethiopia, with the first Red Nose Day taking place in 1988.

Each year there is also a live TV fundraiser broadcasted on the BBC that showcases some of the best events to encourage people across the UK to donate.

Who are Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis?

Lenny Henry is an actor, comedian, singer, television presenter and writer best known for co-founding the charity Comic Relief and for appearing in TV programmes, including children's entertainment show Tiswas, sitcom Chef! and BBCOne's The Magicians.

Richard Curtis is a British screenwriter, producer and film director known primarily for romantic comedy films such as Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Where can I watch the BBC TV special for Red Nose Day?

The Red Nose Day fundraiser will air on March 18 on BBC One and will be available on BBC iPlayer to rewatch afterwards.

It is set to be hosted by celebrities David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuiness, and Sir Lenny Henry.

A Red Nose Day TV special of Glow Up is also set to air on BBC Three, with five celebrities going head-to-head to become Britain’s best celebrity makeup artist.

The line up for this show has not yet been announced.

How do I get a fundraising pack?

You can register on the Comic Relief website to order a free fundraising pack and other fundraising tools.

Comic Relief will then process your registration, help set up a fundraising giving page, and send you fundraising packs to help you raise money.