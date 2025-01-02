Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two contestants from Leeds are due to feature in the new series of a popular quiz show hosted by Ant & Dec this weekend.

The fourth series of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win starts on Saturday (January 4), at 8.30pm on ITV and the second episode will follow the next day at 8pm.

Fronted by Britain’s favourite double act Ant & Dec, the primetime entertainment quiz show returns after a life-changing £1 million win in the last series- the highest cash prize in the show’s history.

Airing in six primetime hour-long shows, the ground breaking format with a never-ending money ladder allows contestants to win the world’s first unlimited jackpot, so long as they can answer the fiendish questions.

The first episode sees Joe from Leeds and his sister-in-law Jo take on the Limitless Ladder. The duo said they both “love the show” and that “the principle is so unique that it has us hooked”.

Joe added: “The format is brilliant and makes the contestants relatable because it’s always full of jeopardy and it’s interesting to see how people react.”

Joe from Leeds and his sister-in-law Jo are to feature on the first episode of the new series | ITV

Asked what their strategy will be, Joe said: “We will go for it as much as possible, especially in the early part of the game and take a few risks. But we’ll make sure that we read the questions a few times to ensure we’ve fully understood them.”

Jo added: “We’ve spent lots of time ‘revising’ beforehand - preparing by sending screengrabs to each other and even taking tape measures to supermarkets! We are quite opposite in traits so I think that will also help us in the game.”

The two said that they would like to spend their winnings on holidays, with Joe adding that he’d like to contribute to his brother’s wedding costs and go to a football match abroad.

Richard and Lorna, originally from Leeds, appear on the second episode | ITV

Episode two features husband and wife team Richard and Lorna face the Limitless Ladder with the hope of winning some major money.

Lorna, who is originally from Leeds, said: “We share a love of quizzes and games, and we’ve applied to be on Limitless Win in the past. We thought it would be a fun date day if we did get through this time, even just to do the auditions.”

Lorna did some serious homework as well, compiling her very own Limitless Win spreadsheet packed full of facts and figures.

She said: “It almost became a full-time job working on it and we hope it will help us.”

Asked what she’d do with her winnings, Lorna said: “We’d like to buy a place to make our new home, perhaps an old fire station, and be able to convert it into something special.”

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win S4 will air on both Saturday and Sunday nights in the new year for three weeks, bringing double the action, drama and jeopardy to living rooms on your weekend.