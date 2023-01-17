The Swan Song Project was founded in 2017 by Ben Slack, a singer songwriter from Leeds who came up with the idea after the passing of his grandmother. He said that he wished that he’d written a song with her and so wanted to give everyone in the same position that he was in to have the chance of creating a work of art with their loved ones, even if it is for the first time.

The project aims to help those who are coming to the end of their life to write and record their own original song, for both the comfort of those suffering so they can be creative with their own legacy and also as a personal and heartfelt parting gift to their loved ones.

Ben will be the focus of an episode of The Woodland Workshop – a new series on Quest which sees a group of elite master crafters create tailor-made items for people who do amazing things for their community. The pieces are made in a workshop that is in the heart of New Forest near Southampton.

Ben was nominated to be featured on the show by his friend and fellow musician Jon Gomm, who has also become an ambassador for The Swan Song Project after finding out about the amazing work being done. He said that he went down to Southampton with Jon knowing that he was being featured on a TV show but not sure exactly what was awaiting him. He said: “I was quite nervous by it and not sure what the surprise was going to be.”

The team at the workshop made Ben a beautiful new guitar case designed in the colours of The Swan Song Project and with the notes of a song Ben has made. He said: It’s amazing. I've never seen a guitar case like it.”

Since Ben began writing songs with those going through end-of-life care with just his guitar, the project now has five songwriters working with people and is able to call on musicians from many different backgrounds to create in whatever style the recipient wishes. He said: “We are constantly trying to expand the type of musicians we have. We were even able to do a song in a Linkin Park style recently!”

Ben said that he finds the process of working on the songs and finding out about peoples’ lives “very therapeutic”, adding: “People can explore what they are going through and what they want to say and then put it into a structure that’s permanent. A lot of people say that it reminds them of who they are, which is such an important thing when they are going through treatment for their illnesses. It’s a real privilege to go through. I get to know people so quickly by being a part of their lives in such a difficult time.”