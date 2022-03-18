The last episode of Jane McDonald's My Yorkshire is screened on Channel 5 on Sunday March 20 - plus all her tour venues and dates

Jane McDonald visits Hawes in the last episode of My Yorkshire on Channel 5 on Sunday March 20 at 9pm

There, she visits an old-fashioned sweet shop.

The series has seen Jane in her home-town of Wakefield and stop off at Knaresborough and the coastal towns of Bridlington and Scarborough.

Jane described the series as a love letter to Yorkshire.

"No matter what show I’m on, I always get a mention of Wakefield in somewhere. I just want to show everyone my beautiful city and my beautiful county," who was a regular of Loose Women and presents Cruising with Jane McDonald.

My Yorkshire is on Channel 5 on Sunday March 20 at 9pm.

Jane will be joined by a host of special guests for Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 4.

These are Jane's tour dates for 2022

JUNE 9 - DE MONTFORT HALL, LEICESTER

0116 233 3111

JUNE 10 and JUNE 11 - THE WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL

0844 856 1111

JUNE 12 - BRISTOL HIPPODROME THEATRE

03330 096 690

JUNE 18 - LITTLECOTE HOUSE, BERKSHIRE

0330 100 9774

JUNE 25 - THORESBY HALL, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

0330 100 9774

JULY 1 - VICTORIA THEATRE, HALIFAX

01422 351158

JULY 2 - BODELWYDDAN CASTLE, NORTH WALES

0330 100 9774

JULY 3 - VENUE CYMRU, LLANDUDNO

01492 872000

JULY 7 - THE ANVIL, BASINGSTOKE

01256 844244

JULY 8 - CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE

01323 412000

JULY 9 - SINAH WARREN, HAMPSHIRE

0330 100 9774

JULY 10 - PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY

JULY 16 - ALVASTON HALL, CHESHIRE

0330 100 9774

JULY17 - THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM

03330 096 690

JULY 18 - NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH

01603 630000

JULY 19 - NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

01603 630000

JULY 22 - YORK BARBICAN

0203 356 5441

JULY 22 - THE LOWRY, MANCHESTER

0343 208 6000

AUGUST 19 - O2 CITY HALL, NEWCASTLE

0844 477 2000

AUGUST 20 - BRIDLINGTON SPA

01262 678258

AUGUST 27 - CRICKET ST THOMAS, SOMERSET

0330 100 9774

AUGUST 28 - MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

03330 096 690

GET TICKETS

SEPTEMBER 2 - EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

03330 096 690

SEPTEMBER 3 - ROYAL CONCERT HALL, GLASGOW

0141 353 8000

SEPTEMBER 4 - PERTH CONCERT HALL

01738 621031

SEPTEMBER 9 - CLIFFS PAVILION, SOUTHEND-ON-SEA

0343 310 0030

SEPTEMBER 10 - REGENT THEATRE, STOKE-ON-TRENT

03330 096 690

SEPTEMBER 11 - WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE