The last episode of Jane McDonald's My Yorkshire is screened on Channel 5 on Sunday March 20 - plus all her tour venues and dates

In the final episode of My Yorkshire, presenter Jane McDonald starts in Hawes, the pretty market town of Upper Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

By Chris Page
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:56 am
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:58 am
Jane McDonald visits Hawes in the last episode of My Yorkshire on Channel 5 on Sunday March 20 at 9pm
There, she visits an old-fashioned sweet shop.

The series has seen Jane in her home-town of Wakefield and stop off at Knaresborough and the coastal towns of Bridlington and Scarborough.

Jane described the series as a love letter to Yorkshire.

"No matter what show I’m on, I always get a mention of Wakefield in somewhere. I just want to show everyone my beautiful city and my beautiful county," who was a regular of Loose Women and presents Cruising with Jane McDonald.

My Yorkshire is on Channel 5 on Sunday March 20 at 9pm.

Jane will be joined by a host of special guests for Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 4.

These are Jane's tour dates for 2022

JUNE 9 - DE MONTFORT HALL, LEICESTER

0116 233 3111

JUNE 10 and JUNE 11 - THE WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL

0844 856 1111

JUNE 12 - BRISTOL HIPPODROME THEATRE

03330 096 690

JUNE 18 - LITTLECOTE HOUSE, BERKSHIRE

0330 100 9774

JUNE 25 - THORESBY HALL, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

0330 100 9774

JULY 1 - VICTORIA THEATRE, HALIFAX

01422 351158

JULY 2 - BODELWYDDAN CASTLE, NORTH WALES

0330 100 9774

JULY 3 - VENUE CYMRU, LLANDUDNO

01492 872000

JULY 7 - THE ANVIL, BASINGSTOKE

01256 844244

JULY 8 - CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE

01323 412000

JULY 9 - SINAH WARREN, HAMPSHIRE

0330 100 9774

JULY 10 - PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY

JULY 16 - ALVASTON HALL, CHESHIRE

0330 100 9774

JULY17 - THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM

03330 096 690

JULY 18 - NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH

01603 630000

JULY 19 - NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

01603 630000

JULY 22 - YORK BARBICAN

0203 356 5441

JULY 22 - THE LOWRY, MANCHESTER

0343 208 6000

AUGUST 19 - O2 CITY HALL, NEWCASTLE

0844 477 2000

AUGUST 20 - BRIDLINGTON SPA

01262 678258

AUGUST 27 - CRICKET ST THOMAS, SOMERSET

0330 100 9774

AUGUST 28 - MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

03330 096 690

SEPTEMBER 2 - EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

03330 096 690

SEPTEMBER 3 - ROYAL CONCERT HALL, GLASGOW

0141 353 8000

SEPTEMBER 4 - PERTH CONCERT HALL

01738 621031

SEPTEMBER 9 - CLIFFS PAVILION, SOUTHEND-ON-SEA

0343 310 0030

SEPTEMBER 10 - REGENT THEATRE, STOKE-ON-TRENT

03330 096 690

SEPTEMBER 11 - WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE

01902 42 92 12

