The Great British Bake Off returns to our TV screens this month.
Alison Hammond has appeared in the tent for the first time in a new Channel 4 teaser for the much-anticipated series of the show. The This Morning present is replacing Matt Lucas as co-host.
Hammond, 48, will join comedian Noel Fielding and long-standing judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. The official date for the 2023 series launch hasn’t yet been announced, but Channel 4’s schedule indicates it will start on Tuesday September 12.
Ahead of series 14, we look at every Leeds and Wakefield contestant of the Great British Bake Off – and where they are now.
1. Bake Off contestants
We look at every contestant from Leeds and Wakefield, how they got on during the show and where they are now Photo: Getty Images/Ben A. Pruchnie/National World
2. Nadiya Hussain
Our very own winner of the Great British Bake Off and arguably the programme’s biggest star, Nadiya Hussain was living in Leeds when she appeared on - and won - series three. The now 38-year-old was studying to become a social worker when her husband printed out a Bake Off application form in 2015 and suggested she apply. Since being crowned Bake Off champion, the mum-of-three now has TV cookery series, recipe books, children’s books, a novel and a memoir all under her belt. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for NYCWFF
3. Sandy Docherty
Sandy Docherty, of Yeadon, appeared on series six of the Great British Bake Off - the penultimate BBC series. Then 49, she was a child welfare officer at a school, where she also ran cookery classes. Since finishing 9th on the show, Sandy has gone on to host baking demonstrations - including the Great British Food Festival - and appearances as a public speaker. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Karen Wright
Now something of a Wakefield celebrity, Karen Wright appeared on series nine in 2018, then aged 60. Although she finished in eighth place, she’s enjoyed a successful career as a baker since - publishing numerous cooking books, filming with Channel 5 and writing a column for our sister title the Wakefield Express. Photo: Karen Wright