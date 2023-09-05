2 . Nadiya Hussain

Our very own winner of the Great British Bake Off and arguably the programme’s biggest star, Nadiya Hussain was living in Leeds when she appeared on - and won - series three. The now 38-year-old was studying to become a social worker when her husband printed out a Bake Off application form in 2015 and suggested she apply. Since being crowned Bake Off champion, the mum-of-three now has TV cookery series, recipe books, children’s books, a novel and a memoir all under her belt. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for NYCWFF