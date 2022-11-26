True crime series The Confession begins when mother-of-two Patricia ‘Pat’ Hall disappears from Pudsey in 1992. It features new interviews with her husband Keith Hall, who was accused of her murder, as well as insight from Pat's family and friends and police.

Pat disappeared following an argument with Keith and he was later recorded by an undercover officer ‘Liz’ in a honey trap sting, confessing to killing Pat. But the evidence could never be heard in court as Keith's defence barrister argued that he was not interviewed under caution. He walked free from court after being found not guilty by a jury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Confession reveals the original audio recordings of the police investigation, from the moment Keith and Liz meet in a local pub, the pair building a relationship, to the moment he realises he is under surveillance. The series also features interviews with Yorkshire journalist Sheron Boyle who has been following the story for the last 31 years.

Keith Hall, pictured at his home in Pudsey in 1998, was found not guilty of his wife's murder (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

Sheron had rang Keith once a week for three months, asking the same question: “Did you kill your wife?”. Keith denied it but would continue answering her calls.

Sheron told the Yorkshire Post: “Each time the reaction was the same. He’d shriek at me and end the call, but the next week we’d go through the same routine and he’d always answer the call. I believe he was playing a game with me and it made my blood run cold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad