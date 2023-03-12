Faye was one of 20 recruits who were put through their paces by the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors Billy Billingham and his team of directing staff Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. The recruits took part in a six-week condensed version of the SAS selection process, which took place in the deepest, darkest, most brutal Vietnamese jungle.

After leaving care, she trained to become an engineer and is currently working as a director of operations at Siemens. Faye is preparing to start a new role as the director of E&M at Vital Energi in April and is working towards gaining her PhD in engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye said: "Despite the adversities I have overcome in life, I struggle to feel proud of myself and wanted to take part in the show to prove my self-worth. Taking part in selection was the most brutal environment I have ever experienced. Being in unfamiliar surroundings, with no control over anything, took me back to my childhood. However, I chose to let go of everything and just embraced the experience as it’s in these testing situations where your true character shows. Although I didn’t pass the selection process, I’m incredibly proud of myself for reaching the final and for the determination and resilience I showed throughout.”

Faye Banks studied at Castleford College

Faye completed a GNVQ Intermediate, followed by a GNVQ Advanced in Engineering at Whitwood College, which is now known as Castleford College. She then progressed onto a modern apprenticeship with Linpac Plastics at Featherstone.

Recognising her achievements on a national scale, Faye was presented with the Apprentice of the Year award and the Young Woman Engineer of the Year accolade in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led Faye to a prosperous career in the Engineering sector, in which she has held roles at Yorkshire Water, National Grid, Siemens, Carlsberg and Unilever.

Faye recently delivered a talk to students and staff at Selby College – which is also a part of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group alongside Castleford College and Wakefield College - about her journey and Engineering career.