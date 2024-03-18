Rotherham-based film maker to train with Jackie Chan's Stunt Team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aston-based film maker who has caught the attention of Jackie Chan's Stunt Team! Nathan Geering is a multi-award winning film maker with his latest film winning many awards across the world. The film entitled Flaming Assassin has picked up awards in New York, Rome, Venezuela, Malaysia at a number of film festivals.

Within the first six weeks of its international film festival run the film has already won a staggering twenty-three awards. Among these awards are: Best International Short Film, Best European Short Film, Best Director, Best Thriller, Best Action and Best Martial Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flaming Assassin is a Crime Thriller but what makes this film unique is the action which combines martial arts, fire and breakdance.

Movie poster for Flaming Assassin

When the Jackie Chan Stunt Team was shown elements of the film Nathan was selected to train with the world famous group out in Beijing this coming Summer where he will deepen his knowledge of film making, martial arts and stunts.

Nathan says "never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be training with the greatest Stunt team on earth. Putting all of your energy into pursuing your dreams really does pay off if you commit to it 100 per cent"

Nathan is also an an accessibility consultant within the film industry and is passionate about disabled people being represented in action films. He created a fight sequence between a wheelchair user and a person with a hidden disability to address the issue of non disabled people playing disabled roles in film. He hopes that his accessible fight choreography will be used as l examples to show the industry that disabled people can not only do action - but they can do it well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad