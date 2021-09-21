Revealed: film programme at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for October

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish star in the new comedy-drama telling the story of an unexpected but fulfilling friendship

They join new movies and exciting behind-the-scenes views of the sale of the world’s most expensive painting, and one of the V&A’s most popular-ever exhibitions.

The North York Moors Film Festival, which features Dad’s Army, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and The Secret Garden, celebrates the National Park as the location for The Offing, the Stephen Joseph's stage production for October, which is set in Robin Hood’s Bay.

The film programmer Steve Carley said: “There’s something for everyone in our October film programme.

A look at the V&A landmark exhibition celebrating Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and its influence on our culture

“Following on from our popular Fossil Film Fest we have a short season of fantastic films that were filmed on the North York Moors, to celebrateThe Offing.

“There’s some great new titles too. For music fans we have Respect, for which Jennifer Hudson is winning praise for her portrayal of the legendary Aretha Franklin.

“For arts enthusiasts we have a fascinating documentary on a possible ‘lost Leonardo’ painting, and for literature buffs, an amazing exhibition offering insight into the wonderful world of Alice in Wonderland.

“And let’s not forget the inimitable Bette Midler in our Halloween film, Hocus Pocus!”

Our Ladies, Respect and Here Today can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the SJT in October are:

Our Ladies: Set in 1990s Scotland, this new comedy sees a group of Catholic schoolgirls heading to Edinburgh for a choir competition – but they’re more interested in drinking, partying and hooking up!

Friday October 1 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday October 2 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday October 5 at 7pm

The Lost Leonardo: The inside story behind the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold, claimed to be a long-lost masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci.

Wednesday October 6 at 7pm; Thursday October 7 at 2pm

Dad’s Army (North York Moors Film Festival): the 2016 film based on the classic BBC series – starring Bill Nighy, Catherine Zeta Jones, Tom Courtenay, Michael Gambon, Bill Paterson, Mark Gatiss and Ian Lavender.

Thursday October 7 at 7pm; Friday October 8 at 2pm

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (North York Moors Film Festival): Released in 2002, the second in the much-loved series sees Goathland Station, on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, as the location for Hogsmeade, the station serving Hogwarts.

Friday October 8 at 7pm; Saturday October 9 at 2pm and 7pm

The Secret Garden (North York Moors Film Festival): Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved children’s classic was recreated in a 2018 film with locations including Helmsley Walled Garden and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Tuesday October 12 at 7pm; Wednesday October 13 at 7pm

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser (event cinema): The V&A presents an exclusive private view of their landmark exhibition, filmed especially for the big screen. Take a guided tour ‘down the rabbit hole’ with curator Kate Bailey and presenter Andi Oliver to explore how Alice has become an enduring icon, inspiring creativity in fashion, film, photography and on stage.

Thursday October 14 at 2pm and 7pm

Respect: Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in this biopic charting hrt life from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom.

Friday 15 October at 2pm (OC) and 7pm; Saturday 16 October at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 October at 7pm; Thursday 21 October at 2pm and 7pm

Here Today: Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish star in the new comedy-drama telling the story of an unexpected but fulfilling friendship.

Friday October 22 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday October 23 at 2pm and 7pm

Hallowe’en Facebook special: Hocus Pocus: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star in this 1993 movie about a trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected on Halloween by a hapless teenager.

Saturday October 30 at 2pm and 7pm

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live streamings, £17.