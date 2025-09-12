One talented Pontefract pupil will shine on the silver screen as she stars in the brand new Downton Abbey movie.

15-year-old Sophie was one of eight students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Garforth and Selby, Wetherby and Pontefract who worked on ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ .

The Pontefract performer joined Eryn aged 10 from Oulton, Oak aged seven from Colton, Johnny aged seven from Rothwell, Beau aged nine from Whitley, Dylan aged 13 from Selby, Elizabeth aged 12 from Tadcaster and Hattie aged seven from Wetherby.

The students were invited to star in the film, which is the final piece in the award-winning Downton Abbey series, as various scenes were being filmed at two Yorkshire locations.

Filming in Harrogate and Thirsk, the students acted as extras in scenes filmed at The Great Yorkshire Show grounds – which had been transformed into a village fair.

This came complete with a helter skelter, and at a farm where they appeared in a scene alongside the main cast including Master George Crawley.

On her on-screen debut, actress Sophie said: “I was so proud to be part of 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale'.

"It was really exciting being on set for this project.

"I enjoyed seeing the old fashioned rides at the fun fair and I loved having my hair done and getting into costume.

"I even got to meet Oliver and Zac Barker who play Master George Crawley. They're a real inspiration to aspiring young actors like me!"

‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ debuts in cinemas today (September 12).