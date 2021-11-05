Moneybags: Leeds beauty queen to play for £1 million on new Channel 4 game show

Kelly Dawn Taylor.

Kelly Dawn Taylor, who is the current UK National Miss Leeds, will be putting her knowledge to the test this Monday (November 8, 3pm) on the first ever episode of Moneybags, hosted by Craig Charles.

The 30-year-old will be one of ten contestants competing to win the life-changing cash prize, with an incredible £1 million up for grabs, including a £100,000 bag.

Kelly works as a game-master at an escape room and decided to apply for the show as she loves quizzing.

"I did the quizzes during lockdown, I do our local pub quiz too," said Kelly who lives in Horsforth and has raised £600 for Macmillan cancer support through charity work as part of the beauty pageant UK National Miss Leeds.

Kelly said if she was to win big would love to spend any winnings on a deposit for her first house, adding: "I love travelling, I love Italy - a trip around the Italian islands would be amazing too."

The show was filmed in the summer under strict Covid rules.

Kelly said: "We couldn’t socialise but there was a bit of time to chat between takes in the studio. We've become close and are all on a What's App group. It'll be going crazy on Monday."

She remembers presenter Craig Charles best from him hosting Robot Wars.

"He was so nice. It was very chilled and very relaxed on set. I was going for a bit of fun and if I won it would be a bonus."

In each show, players are hoping that they’ll be randomly selected to take their place in front of the money belt for one of the three head-to-head battles. Whoever banks the most cash in each round will compete in the ‘triple-header’, a tense three-way battle in which whoever grabs - or steals - the most cash will play to win it all in the Moneybags final.

It is produced by Youngest North, the Leeds production base of Youngest Media.

* Moneybags starts on Monday, November 8, and runs every weekday at 3pm on Channel 4.

