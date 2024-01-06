With the whole of Leeds rooting for her, Molly Payne says she “wouldn’t change a thing” about her MasterChef experience.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing on the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals, and making the final 10, has been a huge boost for the chef’s confidence. She’s now being recognised while walking her dog - and getting messages of support from as far as America and Malaysia.

Molly is the founder of fine-dining private chef service byMölly, which she runs with her partner Charlotte Drew. Already an accomplished chef, she has worked in kitchens since she was 12 years old and was the first woman to win Chef of the Year at the Oliver Awards 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judges, Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace, were full of praise for the Leeds star throughout her time in the competition.

Leeds chef Molly Payne made the final 10 of MasterChef: The Professionals (Photo: BBC/Shine TV)

“I absolutely loved the experience,” Molly told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “The judges and the whole production team really spurred me on and helped me to feel relaxed in the kitchen.

"As soon as I got my head down to my pans and trays, cooking and prepping, I forgot the cameras were there.

“People always ask me if I was nervous - but it wasn’t just me going on as a chef, it was about my business and my family. I put the nerves aside and focused on that, it definitely helped carry me through and pick me up when I was having a bit of a wobble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got to do what I wanted to do. I wouldn’t change a thing. It was just perfect, the whole experience.”

Molly cooking on MasterChef: The Professionals (Photo by BBC/Shine TV)

Born into a large Irish family in Halton, Molly spent her Sundays glued to her aunt's kitchen making Yorkshire puddings. The 27-year-old paid homage to Leeds, as well as her family, friends and Irish roots, throughout the show.

“It’s the way that I am as a chef,” Molly said. “It was amazing to have the platform to show what I’m about, to showcase the reasons I’ve got to where I am - whether that’s Charlotte and my family, or Leeds and Yorkshire and local produce.

"I wanted to show off everything that means something to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly reached the second round of knockout week and the final 10 before being eliminated, with her last episode airing on Tuesday November 23.

Since then, she’s been overwhelmed by the positive reaction from people in Leeds and beyond - and is looking forward to growing byMölly in 2024, hiring new chefs and front-of-house staff.

Molly added: “Even with my last dish, I was able to go out with my head up high. I wasn’t sad to go, I was just really proud.

“The support means so much - certainly in Leeds and Yorkshire, it’s like everyone has taken me in and I’m one of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad