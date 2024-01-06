Molly Payne MasterChef The Professionals: Leeds star and founder of byMolly on her 'perfect' TV experience
Appearing on the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals, and making the final 10, has been a huge boost for the chef’s confidence. She’s now being recognised while walking her dog - and getting messages of support from as far as America and Malaysia.
Molly is the founder of fine-dining private chef service byMölly, which she runs with her partner Charlotte Drew. Already an accomplished chef, she has worked in kitchens since she was 12 years old and was the first woman to win Chef of the Year at the Oliver Awards 2017.
The judges, Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace, were full of praise for the Leeds star throughout her time in the competition.
“I absolutely loved the experience,” Molly told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “The judges and the whole production team really spurred me on and helped me to feel relaxed in the kitchen.
"As soon as I got my head down to my pans and trays, cooking and prepping, I forgot the cameras were there.
“People always ask me if I was nervous - but it wasn’t just me going on as a chef, it was about my business and my family. I put the nerves aside and focused on that, it definitely helped carry me through and pick me up when I was having a bit of a wobble.
"I got to do what I wanted to do. I wouldn’t change a thing. It was just perfect, the whole experience.”
Born into a large Irish family in Halton, Molly spent her Sundays glued to her aunt's kitchen making Yorkshire puddings. The 27-year-old paid homage to Leeds, as well as her family, friends and Irish roots, throughout the show.
“It’s the way that I am as a chef,” Molly said. “It was amazing to have the platform to show what I’m about, to showcase the reasons I’ve got to where I am - whether that’s Charlotte and my family, or Leeds and Yorkshire and local produce.
"I wanted to show off everything that means something to me.”
Molly reached the second round of knockout week and the final 10 before being eliminated, with her last episode airing on Tuesday November 23.
Since then, she’s been overwhelmed by the positive reaction from people in Leeds and beyond - and is looking forward to growing byMölly in 2024, hiring new chefs and front-of-house staff.
Molly added: “Even with my last dish, I was able to go out with my head up high. I wasn’t sad to go, I was just really proud.
“The support means so much - certainly in Leeds and Yorkshire, it’s like everyone has taken me in and I’m one of their own.
“When me and Charlotte go for food, or even walking the dog, people will come up to ask and ask for pictures - even when we went to Liverpool a few weeks ago! I didn’t expect that at all. I’ve had support from all over the world - people from Malaysia, America, Dubai. It’s surreal.”