Meet the real-life gardeners behind Dr Liam's Emmerdale allotment

The local GP, played by Jonny McPherson, got stuck into gardening as he got his sparkle back, after suffering from depression in the aftermath of his daughter's 'accidental' death.

Dr Liam set up the allotment project to encourage villagers to be more sustainable with their food choices, but also to use easy gardening projects to help with mental health.

And the allotment isn't just a set.

Gardeners Jo Walker, left, and Lisa Knite, right, with actor Jonny McPherson who plays Dr Liam in Emmerdale

Its real-life gardeners, who have just harvested their first crop, share Dr Liam's passion for sustainability.

Lisa Knite and Jo Walker met during a Royal Horticultural Society gardening course a few years ago and have teamed up to run the Emmerdale allotment.

Jo, who works part time in a corporate role, got her own allotment after the birth of her son, and Lisa has been a gardener for the last four years.

“I love being out and about with nature," Lisa, 56, said.

"Environmental sustainability is my passion, I’m very pro wildlife and wildlife gardening.

"The Emmerdale project was ideal, it’s a vehicle to promote that message - both subliminally on the television programme, and directly by providing for the homeless.”

Everything harvested in the Emmerdale garden is dropped off to Leeds charity St Annes, which delivers the produce to homeless people in the city.

Jo, 46, said: "The fact we’re out sharing it with a homeless charity is just wonderful.

"People can see the process of growing veg on their TV screen - it’s not as easy as you’d think. It encourages people to get stuck in.

"From a tiny seed, you can grow amazing produce."

The Emmerdale allotment is part of a joint initiative with Casualty, Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Holby City and Hollyoaks.

For the first time in British television history, the country’s soaps have joined forces to highlight the issue of climate change.

A social media video featuring two of Emmerdale’s residents was shown to Coronation Street characters, whilst one of BBC One’s Doctors appeared on the cobbles of Coronation Street.

“Climate change is a worldwide issue," Lisa added.

"I don’t think anybody can deny the environmental harm that’s been done since the industrial revolution. But there is a benefit that can be gained from doing things differently.

"Plants are the one thing on this planet that can create the air that we breathe.