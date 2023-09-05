Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Married at First Sight UK: Meet 'typical Leeds girl' Tasha set to star on Channel 4 show

A “typical Leeds girl” is set to star in the newest series of the hugely popular reality TV show ‘Married At First Sight UK’.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
The Channel 4 show, which follows a set of couples who are paired together based on scientific and sociological factors, is set to return this year for a run of 36 episodes.

After a record breaking run last series the show is returning with its largest series to date and the show’s longest ever run.

Featured in this year’s series is 25-year-old Tasha from Leeds, who works as a childcare assistant.

Childcare assistant Tasha will feature on the new series of 'Married At First Sight UK'. Photo: Channel 4Childcare assistant Tasha will feature on the new series of 'Married At First Sight UK'. Photo: Channel 4
Childcare assistant Tasha will feature on the new series of 'Married At First Sight UK'. Photo: Channel 4

Summarising what viewers can expect of Tasha on the Channel 4 website, it reads: “Tasha describes herself as a ‘typical Leeds girl’ because she’s the life and soul of the party. Underneath her sassy exterior, Tasha is very caring and has a lot of love to give.

“She dreams of starting a family of her own one day so is looking for a man who loves children as much as she does.

“She has dated men who have wanted to be with her for her superficial looks and not actually the person inside. She wants to find someone who can go deeper than surface level.”

The show will see couples make a lifelong commitment to each other at a ceremony overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

After the ceremony and celebrations are over, their love is properly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

The show format sees relationships put under the microscope by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

This then builds to the series finale: where vow renewals can be made and each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways, for good.

Across the process, the couples will be matched and guided by returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

