Collard is no stranger to the show after being a contestant on its fourth series in 2018.

At the end of Sunday night’s episode it was revealed that Collard will be returning to the villa as the latest bombshell during Monday evening’s show.

The episode also saw the dramatic moment islanders discovered the British public had been voting for their favourite couple.

Here are the odds for the Leeds Love Islanders (Photo: ITV)

Leeds Love Islander Chyna Mills, a 23-year-old youth support worker, was left at risk of being dumped - after she ended up in the bottom two with Jay.

Castleford Tigers player Jacques O'Neill, who lives in Leeds, was safe after fighting to win back Paige after his head turned in Casa Amor.

But will our Leeds islanders go the distance?

Here are the current odds for each islander to win the show, according to William Hill:

Davide Sanclimenti - 6/4

Luca Bish - 11/4

Jacques O'Neill - 7/2

Dami Hope - 4/1

Jay Younger - 8/1

Andrew Le Page - 12/1

Billy Brown - 22/1

Deji Adeniyi - 25/1

Josh Samuel Le Grove - 40/1

Ekin-Su Culculoglu - 6/4

Paige Thorne - 11/4

Gemma Owen - 11/4

Indiyah Polack - 7/2

Tasha Ghouri - 10/1

Danica Taylor - 28/1

Chyna Mills - 50/1

Summer Botwe - 50/1