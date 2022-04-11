The couple, who have been together four years, are expecting a baby boy after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.

Both Nicola and Ella appeared on Loose Women earlier today (11 April) to talk about their IVF pregnancy and the sex reveal made earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Nicola and Ella appeared on Loose Women earlier today (11 April) to talk about their IVF pregnancy and the sex reveal made earlier this month.

Now in her second trimester, Nicola spoke about her concerns when Ella first became pregnant again.

"I was really worried," the Olympic boxer said.

"I kept asking [Ella] are you sure you want to try again? It might be too soon. So I was really worried in the first trimester but luckily everything turned out fine."

Using eggs that Nicola had frozen when she was 30 years old, the pair were able to conceive using a sperm donor handpicked by them.

"You get to see a baby photo, so you don't see a photo of the donor at the age they are," Ella explained.

"Then you get lots of information about them, their family, history and what they do - it was like shopping!"

Aware of the difficulties of doing a sex reveal party as part of the LGBTQI+ community, Ella also spoke of how they used their sex reveal party to bring awareness to negative gender stereotypes.

"We did our sex reveal and started out with pink and blue," she said.

"But then [in the video] we sort of destroyed [those stereotypes] and revealed that we were having a boy."

Adams, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, also mentioned that she would be happy for their baby to pursue a career in boxing, stating: "I'll definitely support whatever he wants to do.

"I would [like him to be a boxer], but there would be a lot of pressure though if he did decide to be a boxer!"