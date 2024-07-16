Leeds cinema slashes family ticket prices and throws in free popcorn to celebrate school holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds has reduced its family ticket price to just £25 and thrown in free popcorn throughout the summer holidays

The new reduced ticket price means a family of four can now watch all the biggest blockbusters at a cost of £6.25 each. And as if that wasn’t enough, family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn per family, completely free of charge!

The offer is valid from Monday July 22 to Sunday September 1, so children and parents alike can kick back and relax, with blockbuster films such as Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 showing now, and Harold And The Purple Crayonreleased later in the holidays.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to relaunch our discounted ticket offer for families to enjoy this summer! There’s no better way to spend quality time together than to sit back, relax, and watch the latest blockbusters on the big screen.

“We also know that no cinema trip is complete without a snack, so every family of four can enjoy a large popcorn free of charge. We look forward to welcoming customers through our doors this summer to enjoy some amazing films at discounted price that includes a tasty treat on us!”

For further information and to purchase a family ticket for Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds , please head to the box office or the Showcase Cinemas website here: