Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coronation Street star Geoffrey Hinsliff has died aged 86, his family have confirmed.

The Leeds-born actor played taxi driver Donald “Don” Brennan in the long-running ITV soap, in the 1980s and 1990s, and was known for his romantic relationship with Ivy Tilsley (Lynne Perrie).

Hinsliff, who also had parts in Doctor Who, Brass, A Bridge Too Far and Heartbeat, was just short of his 87th birthday when he died, his family said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said he “died at home surrounded by his family after a short illness”.

A statement from his wife Judith and daughters Gaby and Sophie, said: “He was restless, curious, adventurous and funny; he loved nothing better than setting the world to rights around the dinner table.

CORONATION STREET: Ep 4274 Wednesday 1 October 1997 at 7.30 pm...Don Brennan (Geoffrey Hinsliff) is back. Is Alma Baldwin (Amanda Barrie) in danger? ByLine: Ian Cartwright/Granada TV | Granada TV

“But it was family and home that ultimately mattered to him most.”

Fellow Coronation Street actress Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, said in a statement released by ITV: “Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His partnership with Lynne Perrie was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years.”

Platt was married to Ivy’s son, Brian Tilsley, around the same period that Hinsliff was on the soap.

Hinsliff graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in 1960.

His family said: “Geoff was a working-class boy from a family of five, who left school in Leeds aged 15 with no qualifications, yet went on to study at Rada with a scholarship and to join the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an English teacher who encouraged him to act, and all his life he fervently believed in the power of education. He was restless, curious, adventurous and funny; he loved nothing better than setting the world to rights around the dinner table.”

Geoffrey Hinsliff (left) with his on-screen Coronation Street bride Ivy Tilsley (played by actress Lynne Perrie) and screen son Brian (Chris Quinten) | PA

He went on to appear in crime shows The Professionals and Z-Cars, before taking to the cobbles as a main character in 1987.

Hinsliff featured in storylines documenting Don’s stormy relationship with his wife Ivy, who had issues getting over the death of her son, as well as his flings including with Denise Osbourne (Denise Black).

Perrie, who died in 2006, was last seen on the street in 1994 when she announced she was going to live in a convent, and viewers were later told she had died from a stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brennan died in 1997 when his car burst into flames in a crash off a viaduct when he became involved in kidnap and attempted murder after struggling with a gambling problem, and having a rivalry with businessman Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs).

When he left the soap, Hinsliff said: “I am going out in style.

“I really have to go. Don’s too far down that road now. He’s virtually a complete mental case and there’s no going back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also known for his theatre work, he worked with director Peter Brook in the English-language production of the play Marat/Sade, in the rugby play The Changing Room at the Royal Court and in the comedy film O Lucky Man with Lindsay Anderson in the 1970s.

“He also thoroughly enjoyed playing the forelock-tugging George Fairchild in the cult ITV satire Brass, a pastiche of gritty northern dramas which said so much, and so cleverly, about class divides and the north of his childhood,” his family’s statement also said.

Hinsliff is survived by his wife Judith and daughters Gaby, a columnist with The Guardian, and Sophie, along with his four grandchildren.

They also said: “We’d like to thank the palliative care team at Ashgate Hospice in Derbyshire and the NHS for their unstinting support and care.”