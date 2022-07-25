Ladhood, from BAFTA-nominated comedian Liam Williams, first hit the screens in 2020.

The show explores the roots of modern-day masculinity by delving into the memories of Liam’s own youth in Garforth during the early noughties.

The third series will see a young Liam, played by Oscar Kennedy, navigate the threshold of adulthood as he approaches the end of sixth form and eyes up a place at a top university.

Ladhood first came onto our screens in 2020 - and is now returning for the third and final series (Photo: BBC)

All he has to do is ace the interview, nail his exams, and not get side-tracked by the more exciting adventures on offer with his best mates Ralph (Samuel Bottomley), Addy (Aqib Khan) and Craggy (Shaun Thomas).

As in previous series, the noughties timeline runs in parallel to scenes of Liam in the present day, reflecting on his teenage years in Garforth and trying his best not to make the same mistakes again.

And Liam has made a “bittersweet” announcement, as he confirmed this will be the final series of the show.

He said: “Thanks to everyone who's ever watched or contributed to the programme, not least producer Joe Nunnery for whose hard work and dedication I am almost inexpressibly grateful”.

The second series of Ladhood launched in August 2021 and now has more than 1 million iPlayer requests across the run.