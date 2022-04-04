EastEnders star June Brown was best known for her role as chain-smoking hypochondriac Dot Cotton for over 30 years.

The BBC announced her death this afternoon (4 April), stating that she had died at her home in Surrey on Sunday with her family by her side.

June Brown, who in character as the long-suffering busy-body Dot Cotton. June Brown, best known for her role as chain-smoking Dot Cotton, has died at the age of 95, the BBC has announced.

A statement from Brown's family said: "We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

"We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

The only soap actress ever to have an entire episode dedicated to her, she was nominated for a BAFTA in 2008 after her half-an-hour special in which the show looked back on the life of Dot Cotton.

An EastEnders spokeswoman said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE, sadly passed away last night.

"There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders' finest moments.