Becky and Shelley Joyce, who run the Homeless Street Angels charity, are set to appear in episode three of the hit TV show, which is presented by furniture restorer Jay Blades.

The kind-hearted sisters were invited on the show after being nominated as a 'local hero' by Ryan Jones, a young man they help with housing and food.

Ryan had been homeless for six years before he secured a council flat, however, when he realised he could not afford to furnish the flat he was left in tears.

After spotting an emotional Ryan in the city centre, the sisters helped him by sourcing furniture and carpeting - and they did it all within six days.

On the show Ryan said that without their support he would have gone back on the street but now "he loves waking up" each day.

During the episode, Becky, Shelley and volunteer Michelle Mercer, headed to Jay's Bradford-based workshop where they received a special and bespoke gift.

Shelley said: "Ryan nominated us and we didn't know what it was for or have a clue what we were going.

"We walked into the workshop and under a big cloth, they'd hidden what they'd made for us.

"Our aim for the charity is to get a property and call it Abi House, in memory of our sister Abi, who died four years ago aged 39.

"We want it to be a day centre where homeless people or people struggling for food can drop in to get a food parcel."

She continued: "At the workshop, the team had made us some wooden angel wings for the Abi House reception area.

"They are beautiful and in memory of our sister.

"There's a little bit in the middle where they had inscribed 'The Joyce sisters' so it was quite emotional.

"I ended up crying."

Becky and Shelley founded the Homeless Street Angels five years ago to help those in need.

They are considered a lifeline for rough sleepers and struggling families in the city, providing people with tents, sleeping bags and food parcels.

Throughout the pandemic, the sisters and a team of volunteers have worked tirelessly to support people despite having seen funding plummet as demand surged.

Becky said during the last 18 months the number of people the charity is supporting with food parcels has gone from eight to 128.

The charity is now going through the fundraising process to purchase a property that will eventually become Abi House.

Becky said: "Abi House would be a base for us.

"We will be able to give housing support there and people can drop off donations because at the moment we are doing a lot of work behind the scenes and it's all from our own houses.

"When our sister Abi died four years ago, we threw ourselves into the charity and thought if we couldn't help her, we could help other people.

"It's such a worthwhile thing to be doing and it's an honour to be able to do it and do something we love doing so much".

She added: "It was so nice to be recognised on the show because I know we do get appreciated for what we do but the angel wings are something that hopefully will be in Abi House for many years.

"They will be the main figure in the reception area and the first thing people see when they come to our house, so it is really special.

"I think knowing Jay's history and what he's been through, it was so nice that he could empathise with what we were doing and how were are trying to help people.

"The whole team were absolutely amazing, and the amount of work that has gone into these wings they are, they are so beautiful."