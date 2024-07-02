Headingley cinema celebrates local playwright

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cottage Road Cinema is to celebrate the work of Leeds born playwright and screenwriter Alan Bennett with a day long programme of films.

Cottage Road Cinema, the oldest cinema in Leeds, is launching a new programme initiative called "Cottage Road Celebrates". This exciting development aims to honour and celebrate influential people, significant events, notable causes, and beloved genres.

As the Headingley cinema approaches its 112th birthday later this month, it continues to be a cherished cultural landmark in Leeds. The inaugural event in the "Cottage Road Celebrates" series will take place this Saturday - July 6 - with a day-long celebration of the work of renowned playwright and screenwriter Alan Bennett. Titled "Cottage Road Celebrates Alan Bennett", this event is especially meaningful as Bennett, who turned 90 earlier this year, grew up in Far Headingley just around the corner from the cinema on Otley Road. In his formative years, Bennett was a regular attendee of Cottage Road Cinema and even sent a letter of congratulations on the cinema's centenary.

The celebration will kick off at 2pm with The Madness of King George, followed by The Lady In The Van at 5pm and The History Boys at 8pm. Tickets for individual screenings will be available, as well as a special day pass ticket which can be purchased for just £15, allowing cinema-goers to enjoy all three films.

Nathan Shipley, one of the Duty Managers at the cinema, who brought forward the idea expressed his enthusiasm for the new initiative: “At Cottage Road, we love a good celebration! Our other programme strands allow us to showcase classic and retro cinema, whereas Cottage Road Celebrates gives us a broader opportunity to recognise other things close to our cinema’s heart"

Gary Benn, Cinema Manager, shared his excitement, saying, "It's so wonderful to be kicking off this new programme with such an influential local character and we can't wait to welcome everyone to celebrate Bennett’s work together, as a community.”