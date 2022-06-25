Harry Gration: The best pictures of legendary Look North presenter from our archives

The whole of Yorkshire has been devastated by the loss of Look North presenter Harry Gration.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 2:31 pm
If his importance to God's Own County hasn't been made clear by the emotional tributes paid by his colleagues, friends, family and supporters, then these images will show why he resides so firmly in the hearts of Yorkshire folk.

With almost 40 years at the helm of Look North, these images from our archive show the various presenters he has worked alongside, and the accolades he has gained along the way.

But, flicking through the archives for pictures of Harry following his untimely death, there are many pictures of the man taking time out to help raise money for good causes.

His friends and colleagues described him as an 'outstanding broadcaster and proud Yorkshireman' and these images encapsulate that perfectly.

If he isn't celebrating being awarded an MBE then he is raising money for Children in Need. If he's not sat on the sofa with Amy Garcia towards the end of his career, then he's training to help raise money for Sport Relief.

Have a look through these pictures and take a stroll down memory lane.

1. Harry and Christa

Look North couple Harry Gration and Christa Ackroyd arrive for the first day of Royal Ascot at York. June 14, 2005.

2. Harry and Judith

Judith Stamper and Harry Gration, who worked together at Look North from 1985 to 1995

3. Look North

Harry and Judith in the Look North studio

4. Harry Gration MBE

Harry Gration celebrates being awarded the MBE outside York Minster in 2013

