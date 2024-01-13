Viewers have reacted with near universal praise for the new reboot of classic 90s TV show Gladiators.

The first episode of the new edition of the show – which sees members of the public take on the huge Gladiators in a variety of challenges – was broadcaster on BBC1 this evening (Saturday).

One of the two male contenders, Myles Harris, was from Bramley and told the YEP ahead of its broadcast that appearing was a “dream come true”.

Myles took on the imposing selection of new Gladiators in a selection of challenges before going up against his fellow contender Finley in the “iconic” Eliminator.

Myles Harris (right) said it was a "dream come true" to appear on the reboot of Gladiators. Photo: BBC

Sadly Myles came second of the two but he told the YEP how much he enjoyed the experience, saying: “It was rough but it had to be done. You don’t often get these chances in life.”

The show, which was filmed at Sheffield Arena and hosted by father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, was loved by those who tuned in and took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their enjoyment.

One user said it was the “best TV in a long time” while another said it was “bringing back what Saturday night TV is all about!”

Another said it was “unhinged genius” while one person said they were “loving it”, adding: “It’s so so close to the original - Bradley & Barney are doing a brilliant job, loving all the Gladiators, the challenges. Obsessed.”