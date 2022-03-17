A Leeds woman is to discover whether she has famous DNA as part of a brand new Channel 4 daytime show, DNA guessing game, Fame In The Family.

Vanessa Moss, 27, from Horsforth, is appearing on an episode of new series Fame In The Family on Channel 4 on Friday, March 18.

In the show, Vanessa, a neuro-vascular MDT coordinator, will attend a dinner for four guests hosted by Atomic Kitten star and reality-tv personality Kerry Katona.

In the episode, one of four guests will find out if they are related to Kerry Katona.

One of the four guests is unknowingly related to Katona.

Over dinner, they play three fact-finding games that reveal fascinating celebrity biography, childhood memories and family history to help them work out who is related to the famous face.

At the end of the dinner party, the diners make a final guess as to who they think is related to the celebrity before the DNA results are revealed.

Those who guess correctly win £1000.

Vanessa was surprised to learn her potential celebrity relative was Kerry Katona.

She said: "I knew who she was and was a fan of Atomic Kitten when I was younger.

"I was really interested to know what she was like in person, and she was lovely."

Vanessa applied for the show after seeing an advert on a family genealogy website Facebook group.

She said: "I was a bit bored during lockdown and started to look up my family history.

"I saw the advert for Fame In The Family and thought it would be a good laugh.

"I already knew a little as my grandmother did my family tree for me when I was 13."

The show airs at 5.30pm on Friday.