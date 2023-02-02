Whether its chefs putting entire whisks in their mouth, hosts placing snakes on the tables of their guests or sore losers venting their anger (“Dear Lord, what a sad little life Jane”), Come Dine With Me has been a constant hit with viewers since it first aired on Channel 4 way back in 2005.

And now the reality TV show is looking for participants for its 14th series in Leeds and the surrounding areas.

The show has a simple format, with five contestants competing to host the best dinner party over five separate evenings. At the end of each dinner party, each guest rates the party on a scale of one to ten and at the end of the last party, the host with the highest score wins £1,000. In the event of a tie, the £1,000 is split between the winning contestants.