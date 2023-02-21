Cinema in the outdoors is coming to Halifax's Shibden Park

Adventure Cinema will pop up at Shibden Park, Halifax, in June

Its programme includes the first chance to catch the latest film starring Tom Cruise in the great outdoors.

the Top Gun: Maverick screenings are made for those with a thirst for action-packed drama with a good slice of 80s nostalgia.

Also new to the tour is box office hit Elvis starring Tom Hanks and directed by Baz Luhrmann, who is behind The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet and more.For those who love a feel-good film, or who are looking to entertain the whole family, Adventure Cinema will be screening Mamma Mia.

Whether packing a picnic to share with pals or to enjoy a big family outing, Adventure Cinema’s destination also offers a variety of on-site food and drink options. Guests can relax and sit back with snacks to enjoy the show.

Ben Lovell, co-director, Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted to announce that 2023’s tour will be our biggest yet. This season’s selection of films features something for everyone, from award-winning new releases to old-school classics and films for the whole family - and is perfect for those who love the cinema and the great outdoors.”

The programme for Shibden Park is:

Elvis (12): Friday June 16 at 9.55pm

The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

It stars Tom Hanks and Austin Butler who, at the weekend, picked up a BAFTA for his portrayal of the king of rock and roll.

Mamma Mia (PG): Saturday June 17 at 9.55pm

The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

Top Gun: Maverick (12): Sunday June 18 at 9.55pm