Celebrate Indian Independence Day with a selection of South Asian titles at Vue Leeds The Light
Fans of comedy will enjoy Khel Khel Mein, a Hindi remake of the Italian comedy thriller Perfect Strangers. It follows a group of friends at a dinner party who end up revealing secrets about each other that could change the friendship group forever...
That isn’t the only Hindi film arriving on the big screen at Vue, as horror lovers will be able to watch Stree 2, a horror-comedy and follow-up to the sleeper hit of 2018, and Vedaa, a film inspired by the true story of a young woman who faces and resists a repressive system.
Hindi titles aren’t the only titles taking the spotlight. Fans of action and adventure can enjoy the Tamil-language movie Thangalaan this Indian Independence Day. The title is based on the true events of mine workers in Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka.
Liam O’Reilly, General Manager at Vue Leeds The Light, said: “At Vue we pride ourselves on celebrating cinema from across the globe and we couldn’t be happier to be showing some of the most exciting South Asian films of the year to mark Indian Independence Day. We would encourage film lovers from all cultures to check out these fantastic selections of films.”
Tickets cost from £6.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com
