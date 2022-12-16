The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Zuhair Hassan, said that while filming for the next series of Big Zuu's Big Eats with the Spice Girl, whose full name is Melanie Brown, the fryer they were cooking with caught fire.

He was asked about Mel B's cooking abilities on ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show, saying: "She's terrible. She made us soup and she put too much turmeric in it and didn't saute the veg."

When he filmed with Mel B, in Leeds, Big Zuu said the wires from his oil fryer also caught on fire due to the wind, adding: "The wires were on fire so essentially if the flames hit the oil, we would have died - it was at that moment that production said 'we'll stop filming now'."

Big Zuu said that Mel B's cooking skills left a lot to be desired following her appearance on the new series of his TV show.

Big Zuu said that even with a new van, he envies shows filmed in a studio which is "warm" with "no rain, no wind".

The presenter and TV personality took home two awards during the Bafta TV ceremony in 2022, after his show secured entertainment performance and features gongs.

He said that while he was "freestyling the speech" he needed to look somewhere other than the autocue. Big Zuu said: “I focused on Ross Kemp's head and said the speech of my life. Big up Ross Kemp!"