Better BBC One: The photo highlights from the red carpet premiere at Everyman Cinema in Trinity Leeds
The star-studded premiere of BBC crime drama Better got off without a hitch last night (8 February), drawing excited fans into the city centre for a thrilling evening of TV.
Lead actors Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman, ABC Murders) took part in a special Q&A panel alongside the show’s writers and executive producers at the Everyman Cinema in Leeds, with an exclusive screening of the show’s first episode leaving audience members on the edge of their seats.
The first episode of the Leeds-based police drama will officially air on Monday 13 February at 9pm on BBC One, with new episodes released weekly. The full series will also be available to watch as a boxset on iPlayer.
Take a look at the photo highlights from last night’s red carpet premiere below.