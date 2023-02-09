The star-studded premiere of BBC crime drama Better got off without a hitch last night (8 February), drawing excited fans into the city centre for a thrilling evening of TV.

Lead actors Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman, ABC Murders) took part in a special Q&A panel alongside the show’s writers and executive producers at the Everyman Cinema in Leeds, with an exclusive screening of the show’s first episode leaving audience members on the edge of their seats.

The first episode of the Leeds-based police drama will officially air on Monday 13 February at 9pm on BBC One, with new episodes released weekly. The full series will also be available to watch as a boxset on iPlayer.

Take a look at the photo highlights from last night’s red carpet premiere below.

Leila Farzad gave a stellar performance Better has a star-studded cast, with lead actors Leila Farzad (DCI Lou Slack) and Andrew Buchan (Col McHugh) leaving audience members on the edge of their seats during the first episode with their gripping performances.

Zak Ford-Williams as Owen Zak Ford-Williams also gave a wonderful performance as Owen during the first episode, triggering protagonist DCI Lou Slack's doubt about her career and morality.

The show follows DI Lou Slack's battle towards redemption The show follows DI Lou Slack's epic battle towards redemption by bringing down Col McHugh; the man she has come to love like a brother and the man she has helped place at the head of Leeds criminal underworld.

A story of friendship and corruption Col (played by Andrew Buchan) is complex character who starts off as Lou's informant in Leeds's criminal underworld, however as their friendship grows so does her involvement in Col's own criminal activites.