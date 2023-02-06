Better, created by the producers behind Chernobyl and This Is Going To Hurt, will air on Monday 13 February at 9pm on BBC One, with new episodes released weekly. The full series will also be available to watch as a boxset on iPlayer.

What is the BBC One drama Better about?

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan star in BBC One thriller Better, which was filmed entirely in Leeds and West Yorkshire. Picture: BBC

Nineteen years ago, when DI Lou Slack was a young police officer at her lowest ebb and Col McHugh was a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer to the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed, and they struck a deal that changed their lives forever.

The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career. A complex but special bond between the pair was forged, and so began Lou’s gradual slide into corruption.

Now, when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy that would tear apart everything she has built, she finds her conscience, for so long repressed, awakening. In determining to put right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing, to have a second chance at a new, better life, she must first confront her own moral and ethical failings.

Who stars in the series?