Ricky Gervais has announced that his popular black-comedy series After Life will be returning to screens next week.

The trailer has been released and shared by Gervais on his Twitter page, with the actor excitedly stating 'Only 10 days to go!' before the season's debut.

Below are the details regarding the new season.

When will season three be released and where can I watch it?

The third season of Afterlife will air on 14 January on Netflix.

How many episodes are in this season?

Ricky Gervais (centre) and the cast and crew of After Life in the press room after winning the Comedy award at the National Television Awards 2021.

Just like season one and two there are expected to be six episodes in total.

All episodes will be available at once on Netflix from 8am on the release date.

What will this season be about?

At the end of season two Tony's father passed away, so season three is predicted to follow Tony (Ricky Gervais) and his struggles with dealing with his father's death - as well as his romance with co-star Ashley Jensen.

Will there be a season four?

No - this season is expected to be the final season of Afterlife.

Writer and star in the show Gervais often releases three seasons of a show before wrapping things up and moving onto his next project.

Who stars in this season?

All of the cast favourites from season one and two are in it, with the return of Tony's budding love interest Emma (Ashley Jensen).

Where was Afterlife filmed?

The series was filmed in several locations, including Hampstead, Hemel Hempstead, Beaconsfield and Camber Sands in East Sussex.

Afterlife is set in Hemel Hempstead, which is a town in Hertfordshire near Luton.