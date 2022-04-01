A guide to all the wonderful cinemas in Leeds and what makes them special

Hyde Park Picture House

This historic cinema has been open since November 7, 1914 and operates out of a Grade II listed building.

The independent cinema was built by Thomas Winn & Sons - it is the only remaining gaslit cinema in the UK.

Hyde Park Picture House - one of the oldest cinemas in Leeds.

Small in size the cinema only seats around 275 people.

The cinema received a £2.3million grant in 2018 to restore the building which will see an addition of comfier seats, a cafe and a second screen.

Hyde Park Picture House retains its original external ticket booth and terrazzo foyer floor so old school movie fans will have a great experience visiting this retro establishment.

Address: 73 Brudenell Road, Leeds, LS6 1JD

Cottage Road Cinema, Leeds.

Cottage Road Cinema

This cinema is the oldest in Leeds - originally built in 1905.

Movie goers might not know that the building was once a garage for the nearby Castle Grove Mansion.

It was converted into a cinema by Owen Brooks and George Reginald Smith - they named it ‘Headingley Picture House’ in 1912.

Everyman Cinema, Trinity, Leeds.

The cinema seats 466 and caters to both modern and nostalgic audiences.

They have digital projectors but also host classic film events and make an effort to transport audiences back in time to the golden age of cinema.

Address: Cottage Road Cinema, Cottage Road, Leeds, LS6 4DD

Everyman Trinity Leeds

This cinema has five screens with a total of 611 seats.

The Everyman is a relatively new addition to the movie theatre scene in Leeds as it was built in April 2013.

They show a mix of independent films and mainstream media - with special live broadcasts and cult classic evenings for movie superfans.

There is a private screening lounge which is available for hire and an outdoor terrace and bar.

The Everyman has its own menu for cinema goers to order from which includes sharing platters, pizza, hotdogs and chips.

Address: Level 4, Trinity, Albion Street, Leeds, LS1 5AT

Vue at Kirkstall

If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the newest blockbusters then the Vue has you covered.

This cinema boasts 110 screens with over 1,800 seats.

All screens are fitted with Digital Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound.

There is even an IMAX super-screen which has 3D projection and reclining seats to enhance the cinematic experience.

Address: Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds, LS4 2DG

Vue at the The Light

This huge cinema is located inside The Light shopping centre on The Headrow.

There are 14 screens and approximately 2,834 seats.

Movie buffs will be thrilled with their Digital Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound and 3D projection.

Address: 22, The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL.

Showcase de Lux Leeds

There are 16 screens inside this theatre with RealD 3D technology that bring films to life.

The cinema is fully air conditioned and includes a Costa Coffee and a Lounge Bar.

There is Dolby Digital sound in all of the screens which contain a huge 4,010 seats.

Address: Gelderd Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9TB

Odeon Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park

This state of the art cinema has 10 luxury screens with RealD 3D.

They also have an iSense screen which includes 4k projection and Dolby Atmos sound.

The cinema contains Oscar’s Bar which serves a range of fine wines and beers.

They house around 448 seats - most of which are reclining.

Address: Unit 14, The Springs, Thorpe Park View, Leeds, LS15 8GH

Cineworld White Rose Centre

This cinema contains 4DX which is exclusive to Cineworld.

It enhances the experience with stimulating effects like water wind, scents and strobe lighting.

The cinema also has IMAX and Super Screen which make the audience feel like they are inside the movie.

There are 11 screens and a Starbucks for audience members to enjoy.