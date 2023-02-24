News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

10 times Leeds starred on the big and small screen - from The King's Speech to Peaky Blinders

Here are ten films and TV shows that feature Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

Throughout the years, Leeds has often featured in both films and TV shows thanks to its gorgeous rural landscapes blended with a nearby busy city centre. Yet many are unaware of the breadth of film history Leeds boasts.

Here are ten TV shows and films that used the city as a filming location – do you remember any of them?

1. The King's Speech

The King's Speech is a 2010 historical drama film directed by Tom Hooper. Colin Firth plays the future King George VI in the film as he tries to overcome his stammering problem. The opening scene, set at the closing ceremony of the 1925 British Empire Exhibition at Wembley Stadium, was filmed on location at Elland Road.

Photo: Andreas Rentz

Photo Sales

2. Bank of Dave

The Bank of Dave is the story of Dave Fishwick, who set up a community bank for local businesses, battling London finance institutions. Most of the filming took place around Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

Photo: Anthony Devlin

Photo Sales

3. Emily

Emily is a semi-fictional film portraying the life of English writer Emily Brontë (played by Emma Mackey). The filming took place across West Yorkshire, including in Otley and the village of Haworth.

Photo: Press Association Images

Photo Sales

4. God's Own Country

God's Own Country is a 2017 British romantic drama film written and directed by Francis Lee. It follows a young farmer as his life changes after he meets a migrant worker from Romania. The film was shot in Yorkshire, specifically around the Silsden area of Keighley, with some other scenes being shot in Otley.

Photo: Michael Loccisano

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LeedsPeaky Blinders