Here are ten films and TV shows that feature Leeds.
Throughout the years, Leeds has often featured in both films and TV shows thanks to its gorgeous rural landscapes blended with a nearby busy city centre. Yet many are unaware of the breadth of film history Leeds boasts.
1. The King's Speech
The King's Speech is a 2010 historical drama film directed by Tom Hooper. Colin Firth plays the future King George VI in the film as he tries to overcome his stammering problem. The opening scene, set at the closing ceremony of the 1925 British Empire Exhibition at Wembley Stadium, was filmed on location at Elland Road.
Photo: Andreas Rentz
2. Bank of Dave
The Bank of Dave is the story of Dave Fishwick, who set up a community bank for local businesses, battling London finance institutions. Most of the filming took place around Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.
Photo: Anthony Devlin
3. Emily
Emily is a semi-fictional film portraying the life of English writer Emily Brontë (played by Emma Mackey). The filming took place across West Yorkshire, including in Otley and the village of Haworth.
Photo: Press Association Images
4. God's Own Country
God's Own Country is a 2017 British romantic drama film written and directed by Francis Lee. It follows a young farmer as his life changes after he meets a migrant worker from Romania. The film was shot in Yorkshire, specifically around the Silsden area of Keighley, with some other scenes being shot in Otley.
Photo: Michael Loccisano