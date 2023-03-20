News you can trust since 1890
10 of the best performing movies filmed at Yorkshire locations

God’s own county has featured in hundreds of films over the last century.

By YEP reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:56 GMT

But which of those films are the most favoured? New data gathered by Wheelwrights York has revealed the most popular films featuring some of Yorkshire’s most iconic backdrops. Analysing a combination of viewer rankings across IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes along with each film’s weekend box office performance, a top ten ranking has been created. And Yorkshire is set to hit the silver screen again in 2023 thanks to films such as Mission Impossible 7, Indiana Jones V and The Railway Children Return, all of which feature key locations across the county. READ MORE: Monk Dawson - The film which transformed the streets of Leeds into 1970s Belfast LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Elland Road was used as a backdrop to the film released in 2010. It made £347.2 million at box office on the weekend of its release, gaining an impressive 92 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The King's Speech

Malham Cove near Skipton was used as a backdrop to the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: part 1. The movie bagged £790 million at box office, the largest of any film in the list, and has an IMDB average rating of 7.7.

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: part 1

Sheffield's Hathersage Moor was used as a film backdrop to The Princess Bride. The fantasy adventure comedy film directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner and starred Cary Elwes and Robin Wright.

3. The Princess Bride

Goathland Station in Whitby and York Train Station were both used as filing locations.

4. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

