Fearns to host first Women in Journalism networking event in Leeds

Kitchen, bar and events space Fearns, has teamed up with Women in Journalism (WiJ) to host its first networking event in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open to all women in journalism, the networking event, which is aimed at women working in every level of the sector who want to fulfil their potential, will take place on Tuesday 19th November between 7pm and 8.45pm at Fearns, located at 4 The Boulevard in Leeds Dock.

Tickets for the evening event are £5 per person and must be pre-booked. The session will be hosted by WiJ Chair and ITN CEO Rachel Corp and Sunita Bhatti, WiJ Deputy Chair and Head of Regions Channel 4 News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WiJ empowers its members and all women through networking, skills workshops and mentoring, and aims to inspire by amplifying and showcasing the work of all kinds of women in journalism. The organisation supports women with the tools and knowledge needed to maximise their career, and campaigns to remove barriers to career progression.

Women in Journalism

Sunita Bhatti, Women in Journalism Deputy Chair and Head of Regions for Channel 4 News said: “I’m excited to be hosting with Rachel Corp our first women in journalism event in the north. We hope to see many northern WiJ members as well as new friends attend. We’re looking forward to networking and seeing you all. We hope this event at Fearns is just the start of regular events happening around the UK.”

Fearns is open seven days a week and serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique cocktail menu with a large range of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers. Fearns also serves breakfast, twists on classic lunch dishes and increasingly popular Sunday dinners with vegetarian and vegan options. The venue is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the networking event visit, www.womeninjournalism.co.uk/events-diary/wij-comes-to-leeds or email [email protected]

To book a table and to find out more about the venue, visit, www.fearnsuk.com and regular updates follow Fearns on social media via www.instagram.com/fearnsleedsdock