Farsley wildlife photographer plans ladies only wildlife workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Professional wildlife photographer Rosie Dutton is inviting women from across the city to sign up for a ladies’ only photography workshop at Rodley Nature Reserve on Saturday May 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day is aimed at those wanting to improve their photography skills either because they want to pursue a career in wildlife photography or simply take better pictures as a hobby. In either case participants will likely be passionate about wildlife,’ said Dutton, 28, who lives in Farsley and works as a Visual Communications Editor for the Environmental Investigation Agency, (EIA).

Dutton admits that she’s sometimes struggled to establish herself as a wildlife photographer as ‘there’s often negativity from men who assume that a woman won’t have enough knowledge to take quality photos. When I’m selling photos at a market accompanied by my dad there’s an assumption that he’s the photographer, although he’s obviously not Rosie. It can be daunting for women wanting to develop their careers hence the need for this workshop where participants will be able to experiment with their cameras and ask whatever they want in a setting where they feel comfortable.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dutton’s name appears on the metal ribbon of over 300 influential female role models from Leeds which was unveiled last autumn. ‘I love being a wildlife photographer. It allows me to help people get to know the amazing behind the scenes lives of creatures who share our planet. I feel honoured to get a glimpse into the life of the smallest insect or largest mammal. I hope my work encourages people to see the natural world for what it is. Beautiful. But also essential to humans. Loss of any species weakens the ecosystem. We share our planet with wildlife. We owe all creatures the respect they deserve!

West Leeds professional wildlife photographer Rosie Dutton

Those interested in the Rodley workshop can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/female-wildlife-photography-workshop-at-rodley-nature-reserve-tickets-1295516537839?aff=oddtdtcreator. Contact Rosie on Instagram @rosieduttonphotography for further information.