Families encouraged to share wartime stories as interactive VE-Day 80 tour comes to Leeds

An interactive exhibition bringing to life the stories of those who fought during the Second World War - and enabling visitors to share their own stories from their families and friends - is coming to Leeds this half-term.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) For Evermore Tour is travelling around the UK and then around the world, to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day.

The tour will be visiting a range of historic locations throughout the half-term week, including the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds on the 31st of May and 1st June between 10am and 4pm on both days.

Young people and their families are being encouraged to visit to not only learn more about the servicepeople and civilians who lived through or died during the conflict, but to share their own stories from relatives or friends and upload them to the CWGC’s For Evermore digital archive.

The exhibition will be appearing at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

The exhibition features a range of interactive areas, such as notepads to write memories about relatives who may have served during the war. CWGC historians will be on-hand to explain our work and individual stories from the war.

The interactive tour is part of the Government's national programme to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which fell on May 8th, 2025. It was launched at the historically important Coventry Cathedral, which was heavily bombed by the Luftwaffe during the Blitz and stands today as a powerful symbol of peace and reconciliation.

At the heart of the tour is the Commonwealth War Graves’ Torch for Peace, an enduring symbol honouring the contributions made by individuals, which will act as a symbolic ‘baton’ to pass onto the next generation to ensure the human cost of conflict is never forgotten.

Following the tour around the UK, tribute events will also be held internationally at CWGC sites, including in Europe, Kenya, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, leading up to the 80th anniversary of VJ-Day on August 15th.

There will be plenty of interactive exhibits to help visitors learn about VE-Day and the Second World War

Director of Education, Engagement and Volunteering at the CWGC, Simon Bendry, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our For Evermore Tour to these historically important museums and well-known attractions over half-term. There is so much that families can see and do at every tour stop, and we are hugely grateful to all partners for their support as we travel around the country.

“We would encourage anyone with a wartime story to visit our exhibition and share it with us – whether that’s from a relative or a friend – so it can be preserved forever. Those who don’t have a personal story can still learn so much about how their community brought about the end of the war.

“The For Evermore Tour is a great opportunity to not only educate younger people about what previous generations went through, but it ensures as many stories as possible are recorded before they are lost forever.”

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, doctor, presenter and journalist who attended the Coventry Cathedral launch, said: "As someone who has served in the armed forces, I found the For Evermore Tour deeply moving. The exhibition doesn't just commemorate those we lost - it helps us understand their lives, their courage, and the legacy they left behind. It's a vital reminder of why commemoration matters, especially in today's world."

Families are being encouraged to share their own war time stories from friends or relatives this half-term

To see where the For Evermore Tour is visiting, please visit: https://www.cwgc.org/ve-day-80/ and to learn more about all the commemorative events taking place over the summer, visit the CWGC’s website: www.cwgc.org