Explore the Strange, Surprising & Sometimes Silly World of Historic Advertising

Kirkstall Forge in Leeds is thrilled to host “Adverts from the Past”, a lively and entertaining talk exploring the fascinating evolution of advertising. The free event is part of the Heritage Open Days festival, England’s largest celebration of history and culture.

Presented by local historian and speaker Jane Ellis, this informative session will delve into how businesses—particularly local ones—once promoted their products and services in ways that now seem outdated, amusing, or even absurd. From bold claims to curious slogans, Jane will guide audiences through two centuries of change in the advertising world.

“Advertising has changed out of all recognition in the last two centuries,” says Jane Ellis. Looking back at local adverts gives us a fascinating—and often amusing—glimpse into the values and culture of the time.”

In addition to the talk, visitors will be able to browse a small display of original artefacts and marketing materials from Kirkstall Forge’s industrial heyday in the 1800s, offering a rare insight into the Forge’s proud heritage.

Butlers venue at Kirkstall Forge

Lucinda Yeadon, Social Impact Manager at CEG, said: “We are delighted to host this event at Kirkstall Forge as part of the ever-popular Heritage Open Days festival. We warmly welcome visitors to Butler’s and the historic Forge site to explore our fascinating past. Jane Ellis is a brilliant speaker, and we know she’ll entertain and delight audiences both young and old.”

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 16

Time: 4pm

Location: Butler’s Café, Kirkstall Forge, 1 Great Exhibition Way, Leeds LS5 3BF

Entry: Free (Pre-booking preferred)

Accessibility: Level access and accessible parking available

More Info & Booking:heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/adverts-from-the-past.html

Whether you're a history buff, a marketing enthusiast, or just curious about the quirky side of the past, “Adverts from the Past” offers a fun and thought-provoking experience for all ages.

The Heritage Open Days Festival is free for all, runs between 12-21 September this year. In the Leeds area alone there are over 150 Events for you to enjoy. Go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk for more information.