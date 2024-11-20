Experts unveil ‘Moments of Kalmfulness’ Virtual Gallery: A Digital Retreat for Mental Well-being

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research reveals nearly half of UK adults (42%) struggle to find calm moments amid the chaos of daily life. In response to the urgent need for emotional wellness, Kalms has partnered with mental health experts and renowned photographers to launch the Moments of Kalmfulness Virtual Gallery - an online collection of calming photography aimed at promoting mental well-being.

The study of over 2,000 respondents found that four in five UK adults (79%) have experienced anxiety in the past year, with two in five (42%) adults saying they have financial concerns on a daily basis.

To help bring a sense of peace to a stressed-out nation, the Moments of Kalmfulness Virtual Gallery invites online visitors to view photographs that have been carefully selected to promote mindfulness and relaxation. Kalms’ research has found that 52% of people feel calmer and more relaxed after looking at peaceful imagery. Previous studies suggest simply looking at photographs of nature for as few as five minutes can have a calming effect on the brain.

The virtual gallery features striking photographs of natural settings, serene landscapes and peaceful moments, taken by esteemed and upcoming photographers with a passion for promoting mental health. These include:

Walla Crag

Hannah Stitfall, wildlife photographer, filmmaker and TV presenter

Paul Williams, a former soldier turned mental health therapist who has experienced PTSD

Ian Treherne, known as ‘The Blind Photographer,’ who was born with RP Type 2 Usher Syndrome

Lizzie Shephard, award-winning Yorkshire based photographer

Each photographer’s unique perspective contributes to the gallery’s overarching theme of ‘kalmfulness’ – the state of being calm and peaceful – by showcasing the beauty that can be found in small, everyday moments. The collection includes The collection includes magical woodland walks in Yorkshire’s Nidderdale and a scenic sunset at Brighton seafront, formerly named the most kalmful city in the UK.

The Moments of Kalmfulness Virtual Gallery, supported by Mental Health UK, has been designed to spark important conversations about emotional well-being and resilience. Director of National Programmes at Mental Health UK, Deidre Bowen commented: “We’re in the midst of a mental health crisis, so taking time to slow down and understand our mental health is more important than ever. This powerful photographic exhibition offers people moments of kalmfulness wherever they are. We hope it will inspire open discussions around mental health and promote lasting wellness.”

Elizabeth Hughes-Gapper, spokesperson for Kalms, said: “We developed the Moments of Kalmfulness Virtual Gallery as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting mental well-being. Each photograph tells a unique story, inviting viewers to pause and appreciate the beauty of the present moment. Our goal is to inspire and uplift people, whilst also providing a sanctuary for anyone seeking inspiration or a quiet escape.”

Cairngorms

Expert Insights from Dr Charlotte Armitage

Psychologist and psychotherapist Dr Charlotte Armitage offers guidance on finding moments of kalmfulness in everyday life: “Kalms’ recent survey reveals that over half of UK adults (59%) feel that dedicating more time to moments of calm could enhance their mental and physical well-being. Whether it's curling up with a favourite book, walking your dog or doing some gardening, it’s important to identify what brings you tranquillity. When you experience a comforting moment, try capturing it - whether through a photograph or by jotting it down in a journal. These practices help create lasting memories you can revisit whenever you need a reminder of calm. For those looking for extra support, natural supplements like valerian root, lavender oil and rhodiola rosea can also encourage relaxation and promote overall well-being.”

The Moments of Kalmfulness Virtual Gallery will launch in time for National Kalmfulness Week (25th November – 1st December) and will run all year. Access to the virtual gallery is free and open to all. To visit the evolving exhibition and upload your own image, please go to kalmfulness.com.