Experts and Innovators to Explore the Balance Between Connectivity and Security in Leeds

As cities embrace technological advancements, the question remains: how can we stay connected while staying secure? Find out at the Smart Cities: Balancing Connectivity and Security event at the Leeds Digital Festival.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cities around the world are integrating more connected technologies, from public Wi-Fi networks to smart traffic systems. While these innovations can transform urban living, they also introduce complex security challenges. The Smart Cities: Balancing Connectivity and Security event, taking place on 18th September 2024 at Avenue HQ, Leeds, will tackle this critical issue head-on.

What’s on the Agenda?

Running from 5 pm to late, the event brings together leading professionals in technology, urban planning, and cybersecurity to discuss how cities can harness the benefits of connectivity without compromising security. Attendees will learn about safeguarding urban infrastructures, protecting data, and ensuring privacy in an increasingly connected world.

Your World

Experts will explore topics such as:

The vulnerabilities that smart city networks face

The role of cybersecurity in protecting urban environments

Strategies for balancing innovation with safety

How cities like Leeds are leading the charge in integrating secure, smart technologies

Why You Should Attend

As cities like Leeds continue to innovate and expand their use of technology, it is vital for urban planners, technologists, and security experts to collaborate and share knowledge. This event provides a unique opportunity to:

Gain insights from top industry experts

Engage in discussions about the future of urban security

Learn practical strategies that can be applied to real-world smart city projects

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, urban developer, or simply someone interested in how your city is evolving, this event will offer valuable insights and networking opportunities.

“We’re excited to bring together the brightest minds to discuss how we can secure the future of our cities without sacrificing the benefits of connectivity. This is a crucial conversation as cities continue to innovate, and we’re thrilled to lead this dialogue,” said Toby Wilmignton, CEO of Qomodo.

How to Attend

The Smart Cities: Balancing Connectivity and Security event is free to attend, but spaces are limited. Register now to secure your spot and be part of the conversation that could shape the future of urban living. Secure your tickets here.