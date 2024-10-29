Entertain the family for less this October half term with tasty deals at the Wensleydale Creamery

This October half term, the Wensleydale Creamery is offering an exciting lineup of deals and activities perfect for families and cheese lovers alike - all at great value!

From the 19th October 2024 to the 3rd November 2024, visitors can enjoy a variety of fun activities and special offers that make family entertainment more affordable this half term. With free entry for children under 16, and a 2-for-1 entry for adults using the code ‘AUTUMN24’ when booking at the Creamery’s reception desk, it’s the perfect autumn outing for families!

There’s a whole host of activities for children to enjoy including taking part in the Cheese Trail Quiz, hunting the Wensleydale Bears, and having their picture taken with life-size knitted figures of Yorkshire Wensleydale’s most famous fans – Wallace & Gromit!

Visitors can learn more about the proud 1000-year cheesemaking heritage in the Yorkshire Dales thanks to its live cheesemaking demonstrations running throughout the day. Discover what perfectly pairs with each of their handcrafted cheeses and find new favourites in the ‘Taste of Yorkshire’ tasting room, before peeking inside the Creamery to watch the skilled team of cheesemakers at work.

After a day filled with fun and exciting activities, guests can unwind in Calvert’s Restaurant and enjoy a range of delicious autumn-inspired dishes, featuring cheese, of course! Plus, from 28th October 2024 to 3rd November 2024, it's Sausage Week, offering even more delicious sausage-themed dishes to enjoy alongside the October specials.

The Halloween Week menu is packed with pumpkin-themed recipes perfect for celebrating spooky season, including Pumpkin & Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese Quiche and Pumpkin Soup with Yorkshire Wensleydale to crumble on top.

For those seeking a lighter bite to eat, visitors can also head to the Creamery’s 1897 Coffee Shop and dog friendly garden to enjoy coffee and cake Halloween specials, or the popular cheese on toast whilst enjoying the picturesque views of the Yorkshire Dales.

There will also be a special Trick or Treat "Give Us Something Good to Eat" Bag available to purchase on the Coffee Shop menu for the kids, packed with delicious treats and Halloween colouring book and pencils.

Visitors can mark their visit with a spot of shopping and sample the Wensleydale Creamery’s entire range of artisan cheese in their Cheese & Gift Shop. With a wide selection of locally sourced accompaniments, bespoke gifts, homewares, craft beers and spirits to choose from, visitors can leave with a true taste of Yorkshire to take home with them. It’s also perfect for making a head start on Christmas shopping, with a range of gifts to suit the whole family.

For further information, please visit www.wensleydale.co.uk.