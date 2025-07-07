Enjoy a great day out by the water this summer

Over 10 million people visited the charity’s 2,000-mile network of canals and river navigations last year, to enjoy walking, cycling, running, boat trips, fishing, wildlife spotting, feeding ducks, , paddleboarding, , enjoying food and drink at a canalside café or pub, and marvelling at some of the world’s finest examples of working industrial heritage.

Sean McGinley, the Canal & River Trust’s director for Yorkshire & North East, says: “Our charity cares for 320 miles of canals and navigable rivers in Yorkshire and the North East, providing free access to outdoor open spaces, and the chance to connect with nature and the region’s rich canal history. Every year, millions of people visit our waterways to be active, to relax and to enjoy the scenic landscapes our canals offer.

“Our visitor destinations provide free and low-cost, family-friendly days out by the water, and the chance to have some fabulous waterside experiences this summer. Even in towns and cities, people can spot a variety of birds, animals, insects and plants along our canals and rivers. And from locks and bridges to tunnels and aqueducts, there are hundreds of historic structures to marvel at

“We want to encourage more people to visit our canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks so they can experience the physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by water, and find out more about the work of our charity to care for the nation’s world-famous historic network.”

Canal & River Trust’s ‘Places to Visit in Yorkshire & the North East’ guide provides information on the following locations:

Bingley Five Rise Locks, near Bradford BD16 4DS

Completed in 1774, this spectacular Grade I listed staircase of locks on the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bradford is the steepest staircase of locks in the country and a ‘wonder of the waterways’. The locks open directly from one to another, with the top gate of one forming the bottom gate of the next, raising (or lowering) boats 18 metres in five cavernous chambers. It takes boats 45 minutes to go up and 30 minutes to go down the staircase. Visitors can go to the viewing area at the top of the locks to enjoy stunning views across the Aire Valley, have a canalside picnic, spot wildlife, feed the ducks, enjoy towpath walks, bike rides and visit the Bingley Five Rise Café. Take the chance to visit the newly installed ‘listening bench’ as part of the ‘Channels’ series of audio artworks. Located at the top of the locks you can hear nspired by three human-made bodies of water in Bradford District as part of this year’s Bradford 2025 celebrations.

Drakeholes SSSI, near Doncaster DN10 5DF

Drakeholes on the Chesterfield Canal near Doncaster is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and home to an array of wildlife. Visitors can walk along the canal towards Wiseton to see the Grade II listed Lady’s Bridge, also known as Old Man or Man Face Bridge. There are places to enjoy a picnic by the water and watch out for water birds, damselflies and dragonflies.

Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire HX7 6LU

Surrounded by breath-taking countryside, this historic mill town on the Rochdale Canal is home to a vibrant creative community, independent shops and stunning waterside walks. Visitors can follow the heritage trail, take a picnic on the island between the Rochdale Canal and River Calder, spot boats and wildlife along the water. Calder Holmes public playground is very near to the canal and in the spring and summer there are boat trips from Hebden Bridge Marina.

Leeds Waterfront LS10 1JQ

This creative urban space was once a major hub of activity between the Atlantic Ocean at Liverpool and the North Sea at Hull. It was home to a vast complex of store yards and warehouses busy with barges unloading coal and other goods. Today, visitors to Leeds Dock can take a boat trip to Granary Wharf, visit the Royal Armouries Museum, take a stroll or bike ride along the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, with many waterside cafes and restaurants to enjoy along the way.

Naburn Locks, near York YO19 4RU

Once busy with large barges transporting goods, today Naburn is a tranquil spot. Visitors to Naburn Locks can enjoy a stroll along the River Ouse, spotting red kites, kingfishers and herons, and historic canal buildings including the forge, workshop, lock keeper’s cottage and cast iron swing bridge. Explore the Naburn nature trail and sensory garden, and visit the café. On weekends from April to September, jump aboard the Naburn Lock River Bus*.

Pocklington Canal, Melbourne near York YO42 4QJ

Most of Pocklington Canal lies within a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), so it’s one of the best places on the canal system to spot wildlife including kingfishers, dragonflies and at dusk look out for pipistrelle bats. Visitors to Pocklington Canal can also walk along the canal to Church Bridge and Swing Bridge, restored thanks to grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, enjoy a waterside picnic at Canal Head.Pocklington Canal Society run a trip boat (on Sundays and bank holidays April to October*).

Ripon Canal Basin HG4 1AQ

This green ribbon passing through the medieval city of Ripon is bordered by trees and wildflowers. Visitors can walk along the towpath and watch out for wildlife in one of several bird hides along the canal, visit the medieval Cathedral in Ripon and enjoy a coffee at the canalside café. Boat trips run from Ripon Canal Basin.*

UNESCO World Heritage Saltaire, near Bradford BD18 3LA

This remarkable Victorian village next to the Leeds & Liverpool Canal was built by Sir Titus Salt to house his textile workers. Today, Saltaire has UNESCO World Heritage Status and its Salts Mill is home to one of the largest collections of work by Bradford-born David Hockney. Visitors can stroll around the village discovering the Italianate architecture and independent shops, enjoy a picnic in Roberts Park on the banks of the River Aire, walk or cycle along the towpath to see Hirst Woodand a seven-arch aqueduct, visit the floating ice-cream boat and diner, enjoy a boat trip* (Mar-Oct), experience the Shipley Glen Tramway* and visit Salts Mill.

Sheffield Victoria Quays S2 5SY

Once a thriving cargo port on the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, visitors to Sheffield Victoria Quays can now enjoy a waterside coffee, a traffic-free walk or cycle ride to Meadowhall. Visit Tinsley Marina, see the boats and look out for the gravity defying ‘looping boat’ artwork by internationally renowned British artist Alex Chinneck and you might catch sight of a new sight along the canal, dragon boats from Steel City Beavers racing team. Have a go at paddleboarding or canoeing and spot Sheffield’s street art trail.

Skipton BD23 1LE

The Leeds & Liverpool Canal runs through the picturesque Yorkshire town of Skipton, home to medieval Skipton Castle. Visitors to Skipton can take a boat trip* from Skipton Wharf, walk along the canal to explore some of the best open countryside on England’s canal network, cycle to Greenberfield Locks on the summit of the canal, visit the ice cream tug boat, explore the high street with independent shops and market and visit Skipton Castle, one of the best-preserved medieval castles in England.

Sowerby Bridge HX6 2AG

Situated at the junction of the Calder & Hebble Navigation and Rochdale Canal, Sowerby Bridge was once a vital link in the chain of waterways stretching from the Humber to the Mersey. Today visitors to this historic market town can take a stroll around the canal basin, enjoy a bite to eat or drink in one of the waterside cafes, look out for Wainhouse Tower, the tallest folly in the world, visit the UK’s deepest lock at Tuel Lane, and walk or cycle along the towpath to Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd or Todmorden.

Sprotborough Lock near Doncaster DN5 7NB

Sprotborough Lock on the Sheffield & South Yorkshire Navigation is surrounded by woodlands and a nature reserve, so it’s a great place to escape city life and enjoy country walks. Visitors to Sprotborough can enjoy a peaceful walk through this area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, visit Sprotborough Flash Nature Reserve Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), have a picnic on the banks of the River Don and watch boats going through the lock.

Standedge Tunnel, near Huddersfield HD7 6DH

At just over three miles long, Standedge Tunnel is the longest, deepest and highest canal tunnel in Britain. This incredible feat of 18th century engineering takes canal boats beneath the Pennines. Boat trips and canoe trips are available to go into the tunnel and with seasonal paddlesports activities (check online for details). Boat trip tickets are available from the Canal & River Trust’s Tunnel Office, next to the Watersedge Coffee House, Waters Road, Marsden, Huddersfield HD7 6DH. Visitors can also follow the trail around Standedge Nature Reserve, enjoy drinks and light refreshments in the coffee house, watch the boats go by and enjoy The Marsden Duck wooden playboat, a small outdoor play area for young visitors.

Tees Barrage TS17 6QA

Built to control the River Tees flow, this award-winning feat of engineering has played a vital role in helping to improve the River and surrounding environment. The 70-metre wide Barrage spans the River Tees and is part of the Tees Barrage Park, which includes an International White Water Course, fish pass and nature reserves. Visitors to Tees Barrage can admire the Barrage gates, look out for the grey and common seals that live in the River Tees, enjoy a boat trip aboard the Teesside Princess*, explore Portrack Marsh and Maze Park Nature Reserves, try white water rafting* and take on the high ropes climbing adventure course at Air Trail*. Check online for events taking place to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Tees Barrage this year.

Turnerwood near Worksop S80 3LA

One of the most attractive spots on the Chesterfield Canal, Turnerwood has 22 locks spread out in a little over a mile. Visitors , take a boat trip* from Shireoaks with the Chesterfield Canal Trust, enjoy a coffee or ice cream at the waterside café, and walk or cycle along the ‘Cuckoo Way’.

Canal & River Trust’s ‘Places to Visit in Yorkshire & North East’ guide is available to download at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/free-guide