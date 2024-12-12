Enjoy a festive feast and rocking vibes at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester with new holiday menu

Festive Menu

Eat, rock and be merry this festive season at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester when you tuck into their new festive menu made up of the holiday’s favourite dishes and limited time drinks, available from 1st-30th December.

Families, friends and colleagues can enjoy a two-course meal for £32.95, or a three-course meal for £36.25 per person. To kick off the meal, starters include a Caesar Salad or a Berry Salad; for the main event options include Baby Back Ribs, Traditional Turkey Dinner, Grilled Salmon, Steak & Frites*, Classic Smash Burger, Chicken Blue Cheese Flatbread, Mushroom Swiss Burger, and Cranberry Burger.

To wrap up a ‘tree-mendous’ meal, indulge in a Caramel Apple Cheesecake and pair it with one (or two) holiday cocktails:

Sleighride Sangria; red wine, Bombay Sapphire gin with Fever-Tree elderflower tonic, topped with mint, strawberries and orange

Blackberry Rocker; Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila and rosemary simple syrup with cranberry juice, lime, blackberries and bitters

*An additional surcharge of £6 will be added when the steak entrée is selected.

Bookings are advised and can be made here: https://cafe.hardrock.com/manchester/christmas