Enjoy a festive feast and rocking vibes at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester with new holiday menu
Families, friends and colleagues can enjoy a two-course meal for £32.95, or a three-course meal for £36.25 per person. To kick off the meal, starters include a Caesar Salad or a Berry Salad; for the main event options include Baby Back Ribs, Traditional Turkey Dinner, Grilled Salmon, Steak & Frites*, Classic Smash Burger, Chicken Blue Cheese Flatbread, Mushroom Swiss Burger, and Cranberry Burger.
To wrap up a ‘tree-mendous’ meal, indulge in a Caramel Apple Cheesecake and pair it with one (or two) holiday cocktails:
- Sleighride Sangria; red wine, Bombay Sapphire gin with Fever-Tree elderflower tonic, topped with mint, strawberries and orange
- Blackberry Rocker; Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila and rosemary simple syrup with cranberry juice, lime, blackberries and bitters
*An additional surcharge of £6 will be added when the steak entrée is selected.
Bookings are advised and can be made here: https://cafe.hardrock.com/manchester/christmas