England's Red Roses - What to do in York this March

This March, York’s LNER Community Stadium will host its first ever Women’s Six Nations fixture as it becomes home to the world’s number one team, the Red Roses for their important opening clash against Italy on March 23, at 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a rare chance for York natives to see some of the best players on the globe take to the pitch, and you can immerse yourself in each kick, scrum, and point first-hand from the stands with thousands of fans cheering on.

With tickets starting from just £5 for juniors, the day promises fun for all the family in an electric sporting atmosphere, as the Red Roses aim to inspire the next generations of young girls and boys looking to get into the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 is a seminal year for the Red Roses, as they look to get their hands on the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy, a tournament which is taking place on home soil, with even more matches featuring international talent taking place in York.

Tickets can be bought at the link HERE. Take a walk down Kathryn Avenue this March, and support the Red Roses as they look to add another Six Nations trophy to their illustrious cabinet.