Endure24: The ultimate running challenge running challenge returns to Leeds this summer

Push your limits at the 24-hour trail running festival at Bramham Park, Leeds on June 28-29.

This summer, swap the usual plans for an unforgettable adventure at Endure24 - the ultimate 24-hour trail running challenge with a festival vibe, set in the historic Bramham Estate. Perfect for groups of friends, fitness fanatics, or anyone looking to shake up their summer traditions, Endure24 offers an exhilarating mix of running, camaraderie, and celebration.

Set against the backdrop of an 8km undulating trail, runners will pass the Endure24 Leeds course features wide, runnable trails through a mix of forest and heathland. You’ll pass the 18th century Temple of the Lead Lads and the Roundhouse, before working your way back to the Event Village for a well-earned beverage.

With a full rotation of the Earth to clock as many laps as possible, participants can run solo, as a pair, or as part of a relay team of up to 12. Whether you’re chasing personal records or simply soaking in the atmosphere, there’s a place for everyone at this unique endurance event. Spectators are encouraged to join too, adding to the electric energy throughout the weekend.

Nick Tuppen, CEO of Threshold Sports, said: "Endure24 is all about the social side of ultra-running. Whether you’re flying solo or part of a big team, everyone shares the simple goal of conquering as many laps as they can in 24 hours. To give you a taste of the vibe, last year’s opening lap was won by a guy dressed as a nun, handing over to his teammate dressed as Batman! Off the course, runners and supporters can enjoy live DJs, craft beer from local breweries, street food, a kids' zone, and the latest trail running gear. It’s a festival atmosphere that celebrates the sheer joy of Ultras.”

What to Expect at Endure24 Leeds:

Entertainment:

Kick off the weekend at the legendary Friday night party with a live DJ.

Roaming DJ trucks and a carnival drumming group keep energy levels high throughout the event.

Kids can join the fun too, with a Friday night fun run, inflatables, a colouring wall, and games in the dedicated Kid’s Zone.

Food & Drink:

Refuel at the 24-hour café serving hot food around the clock.

Sample delicious festival-style street food stalls.

Relax at ‘The Runner’s Rest’, the onsite licensed pub.

Activities:

Enjoy yoga and stretching sessions to stay race-ready.

Gather around the overnight fire pit to swap stories and recharge between laps.

Camping:

Team camping zones create a great social atmosphere, while solo and pairs' route-side camping is perfect for those focused on performance.

For extra comfort, glamping options are available at an additional cost.

To find out more visit: Endure24 Leeds 2025 - 24 Hour Trail Running Event