Eden Camp offers unique and versatile facilities for wide array of events

Eden Camp, the modern history museum in the heart of North Yorkshire, provides unique and versatile facilities for a wide range of events, from corporate meetings and conferences to private parties and car club gatherings. Set in an original prisoner of war camp built in 1942, Eden Camp is a venue with a difference.

The modern history museum features a variety of event spaces to suit different needs. Meeting and conference rooms are equipped with advanced audiovisual technology, high-speed internet, and flexible seating arrangements, making them ideal for board meetings, training seminars, and corporate retreats. The charming Heritage Hall can accommodate up to 500 seated guests, making it suitable for large gatherings, anniversary gatherings, galas, and exhibitions.

Eden Camp is the ultimate destination for classic car clubs and vehicle rallies looking to add an extra spark to their gatherings. For the engine heads and petrol enthusiasts, the historic site provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable event. With acres of open space, the site offers spaces for car displays, exhibitions, and activities. Whether showcasing vintage or modern classics, there is space for every type of vehicle. The venue also provides hard standing for up to 100 classic vehicles, indoor exhibition spaces, restroom amenities, AGM facilities, a club room, and discounted museum entry, making it an ideal choice for automotive events.

Recognising that each event is unique, Eden Camp offers customisable packages to meet specific requirements. On-site catering services provide a range of menu options, from three course meals to buffets, ensuring guests are well catered for. The venue is easily accessible with free parking and nearby train links from Malton and York.

Eden Camp

For couples seeking a wedding venue that blends history with elegance, Eden Camp's fully licensed facilities offer bespoke options to suit various budgets. The picturesque surroundings and unique ambiance ensure a memorable celebration.

Hosting an event at Eden Camp provides guests with an immersive experience within a historic World War II prisoner of war camp. The museum's exhibits and preserved structures create a distinctive backdrop, setting it apart from conventional venues.

To learn more about Eden Camp and to book tickets, visit www.edencamp.co.uk.