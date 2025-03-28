Duke’s Cupboard to Bring Pre-Loved Fashion Swap Shop Event to Trinity Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend, Trinity Leeds is welcoming Dukes Cupboard Swap Shop, an event dedicated to supporting pre-loved fashion.

Run by vintage clothing store Dukes Cupboard, the free-to-attend Swap Shop event, taking place on March 29th and 30th at the Trinity Leeds bridge between Next and ROX, invites guests to donate an item of clothing to local charity, St George’s Crypt, in return for a free limited-edition Dukes Cupboard crest t-shirt. *

The event will be soundtracked live by DJ Tim Gracia, who will be performing a six-hour set to entertain visitors. Attendees will also be able to enjoy complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as the opportunity to meet the founders of Dukes Cupboard.

Guests are welcome to drop by and donate their clothing item on Saturday 29 March from 12pm to 6pm, and Sunday 30 March from 11am to 5pm.

Dukes Cupboard

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, commented: “We know that our guests, like us, are committed to creating a more sustainable future. Partnering with Dukes Cupboard creates a fantastic opportunity for visitors to donate unwanted items to charity, whilst refreshing their wardrobe with an exclusive t-shirt in return.

“We encourage everyone to join us and take part in this great initiative and help to make a positive impact in both a sustainable and stylish way.”

For more information about the Dukes Cupboard Swap Shop event at Trinity Leeds, please visit www.trinityleeds.com

*Donated clothes must be in good condition and clean. Only one item per person, in exchange for one Dukes Crest tee.