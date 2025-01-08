DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City Unveils Exciting 2025 Events Calendar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, located on Bramall Lane, has announced its line-up of "Great Nights Out" events for 2025. The calendar features eight unique entertainment experiences, offering something for everyone in the Sheffield community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excitement kicks off on February 22 with Boogie Bingo, promising an evening of fun, music, and surprises. In March, the hotel will host a special Mamma Mia-inspired Mother's Day Lunch on the 30th, offering families a unique way to celebrate with themed entertainment and dining.

Spring at the hotel brings a nostalgic Daytime Disco on April 26, where guests can step back to the 90s and party like it's 1999. On May 30 a night of comedy awaits with the UK's most authentic Peter Kay tribute performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As summer arrives, the Totally Take That & Olly Murs Tribute Show on June 28 will deliver an evening of chart-topping hits and entertainment. August 30 sees teachers letting their hair down at the Back to School Teachers' Party before the new term begins.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City

The Boogie Bingo will make a welcome return on September 27, while the year's entertainment calendar concludes with a Soul & Motown Night on October 31, featuring smooth vibes and timeless hits.

James McDevitt, general manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, said: "Since our opening in August last year, we've been dedicated to creating memorable experiences for the Sheffield community, including Sheffield United fans, business professionals and our hotel guests.

“I look forward to showcasing our hotel to an even more diverse audience in 2025. Our ‘Great Nights Out’ events calendar offers something for everyone, from music nights to daytime discos, tribute acts and comedy shows. We hope our events will bring Sheffield together and create lasting memories for the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ‘Great Nights Out’ tickets will be £20 per person, and events will be available to book via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/great-nights-out-3833843. Updates will be shared via the hotel’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City is located on Bramall Lane in Sheffield, S2 4SU. For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.doubletree.com/sheffieldcity or call +44 114 321 4100.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City is part of Hilton Honors ®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.